We’re back with Iowa State Representatives Monica Kurth and Gary Mohr, continuing our discussion about private-school vouchers.

Another concern relates to school curriculum, specifically for non-Catholic Christian schools.

The Huffington Post did a deep dive a few years ago and found 20 to 30 percent of these schools use the curriculum from Abeka, Bob Jones University or Accelerated Christian Education. Their textbooks are notorious for whitewashing history, referring to slavery as “Black immigration,” and the rise of the Ku Klux Klan as retaliation among Southerners to protect themselves and their society from the anarchy of reconstruction, for example.

“Nothing precludes a future legislature from putting more restrictions on this program. And that’s my concern,” Mohr said.

“I don’t like the bill at all,” Kurth said. “I am very concerned about the pushing of a philosophical agenda being paid for by public money.”

When you click on the video, you’ll hear what else our panelists have to say.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.