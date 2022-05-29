Thanks for checking out this web extra. We couldn’t bring you all of our panel discussion on 4 the Record.

We had an extensive conversation about gun violence in light of this week’s deadly school shooting in Texas and what if anything the country can do to address it.

Let’s get to our final topic here. It’s impossible to avoid having an emotional reaction to the latest deadly mass shooting in the country.

Tuesday’s attack by a gunman at an elementary school in Texas killed 19 students and two teachers.

Some opponents of changing gun laws say the violence in the United States is no worse than other countries with guns.

A study that examined gun deaths published on the National Institutes of Health website contradicts that claim, specifically when compared to Europe.

All of Europe’s population is 746 million people. The United States rounds up to 330-million. There are about 7,000 gun deaths a year in Europe. The United States had more than 45,000 in 2020. These include suicides.

Studies indicate 54 percent of the gun deaths in this country are suicides.

Are we at the point in this country where we must accept this kind of violence is part of our society based on the rules we established?

We’ll discuss that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat.

“You simply don’t address a problem related to gun deaths by putting more guns out there,” Schwiebert said.

“It’s much, much more difficult and much more complicated than just simply a few hot-button laws,” Kaufmann said.

Watch the video to hear what else they have to say about gun violence.

