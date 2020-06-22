No avoiding pandemic as prominent issue this election year

Conversations about the future of policing are happening across the country and the politics of the pandemic continue to be red hot.

We’ll talk about those topics and more this morning with Democratic political consultant Kevin Perkins and Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann in our first 4 The Record panel since the pandemic.

Pandemic

We’ve seen a spike in cases of the coronavirus in several states that restarted their economies early.

That’s been a delicate balance through all of this.

Perkins and Kaufmann discussed the push and pull of economic health versus public health and if this will wind up being the defining issue of this election.

Black Lives Matter

There might not be a better known name in decades who’s death became a rallying cry for change than George Floyd.

His story is not isolated in U.S. history — or recently when you consider Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks.

Their deaths re-energized the Black Lives Matter movement and prompted actual legislation in states like Iowa and an executive order from the president with more legislation pending in Congress to make some changes in policing.

There’s the politically charged term thrown around to defund the police.

That doesn’t mean abolish the police.

In fact, Camden, New Jersey, disbanded and replaced its police department eight years ago.

Kaufmann and Perkins addressed what changes are needed and how important national standards are.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.