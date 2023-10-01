There are political ramifications of a government shutdown going into an election year. Iowa’s on track to streamline state government.

To weeks into the no-cash-bail provision for Illinois shows big differences in how it works across the state.

Host Jim Niedelman gets into that with Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil and former Iowa State Rep. David Millage.

We haven’t heard too many rumblings in Rock Island County about the implementation or the immediate surrounding counties. But there is stress on the court system in other parts of the state.

“The overall message is that the judges will decide on the safety of these defendants,” McNeil said. “Every defendant is entitled to an attorney if these is the possibility of jail time,” Millage said.

To hear the rest of what our panelists think, click on the video.

