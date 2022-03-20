Support for Ukraine from the United States falls short of what the country under attack by Russia wants.

A judge deals a blow to Iowa’s ag-gag law.

And Illinois could go after Apple and Google for the way they manage their app stores.

We get to all of that with former Iowa State Representative David Millage, a Republican, and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil.

About Apple and Google: “I think the question is should Apple and Google have that monopoly ability, and should they be able to set fees that high?” McNeil said. “What I’ve heard from Springfield is there’s still some bipartisan support.”

“I think Illinois is on the right track with this legislation,” Millage said. “There’s a bill in Congress that has bipartisan support …. This is a bipartisan problem seeking a bipartisan solution, and I think we have one.”

