No progress in Watch Tower Plaza development

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

Thoms discussed how the city can capitalize on marijuana to attract development from unrelated businesses, where things stand on Watch Tower Plaza and if the city needs to be more aggressive or rethink its approach to attract a business or businesses there.

Thoms also discussed the 11th Street corridor in general and if that stretch of road needs a makeover to make the Watch Tower property more attractive.

Watch the entire conversation in the video above.

