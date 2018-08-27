No regrets from Davenport superintendent for breaking state law

Davenport School District Superintendent Art Tate joined 4 The Record this week. Here is the second part of that interview.

Davenport's school district is considering a lot of options to save money.

One idea is to outsource some jobs in the district.

Administrators say that move could save $250,000 a year.

So we asked Tate what jobs he has in mind.

"All of them!" Tate said. "People ask me, 'Which jobs are you looking at?' We have actually put out a request for letters of interest for every single job, because we're pretty insulated. And we don't know what it is that somebody can do for us and do it cheaper and better."

Tate also talked about how worried he is that this supports the theory privatizing education is better than government-run schools.

Tate also discussed his reprimand for breaking the law, if he'd do it again and whether he would reconsider his retirement decision.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

