Rock Island’s city government ruffled some feathers this year.

We saw it in February when the council voted to return a federal grant worth more than $30,000.

The money was going to be used to create a Black History Trail.

The city backed off after people in the Black community complained about not being involved in the decision to apply for the grant.

“Their issue was they weren’t comfortable with the qualifications of the individuals who filled out the applications…. I wish they could have worked together … Unfortunately, we had to return the grant,” Thoms said.

The city council also took heat regarding the donation of the Chief Black Hawk statue that sits on the old Watch Tower Plaza lot

The city voted to give the statue to the Black Hawk Bank & Trust branch in Milan. That brought opposition from several different groups for different reasons.

The statue hasn’t moved yet.

Those Rock Island City Council meetings this year got more vocal than usual. And the back tracking by the city is not something we see that often.

We’ll talk about that and more developments in the city with Mayor Mike Thoms – watch the video.

