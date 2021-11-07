Normoyle acknowledges financial challenge of launching congressional campaign

This year’s decision by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos to leave her seat at the end of the term sets the stage for an interesting election year for both major parties.

Right now, two Republicans want her job and are campaigning in that party’s primary.

Esther Joy King and Charlie Helmick are both based in the Quad Cities area.

The Democrats also have two candidates in that primary at the moment. Jonathan Logemann is an alderman in Rockford, and Angie Normoyle is from the Quad Cities.

Get to know Normoyle here. She was raised in Roscoe, Ill., near Rockford, and earned her bachelor’s degree from Augustana College. Normoyle has master’s and doctoral degrees in communications from Northwestern University.

Normoyle is an assistant professor in communications at Augustana. She was a Moline-Coal Valley School Board member for four year.

She has been a Rock Island County Board member since she was elected in 2018.

These two democrats in the race so far could see at least one more democrat join the campaign. Normoyle now has to make the case to voters all over the new 17th Congressional District beyond the Quad Cities to places like Rockford, Bloomington and Peoria.

Hear what Normoyle has to say in the video.

