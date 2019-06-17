O'Rourke says any trade agreement must be 'good for workers and farmers'

U.S. trade policy changed dramatically under the Trump administration.

The threat of tariffs and the renegotiation of NAFTA with Canada and Mexico will have a direct impact on all of us.

Democrats criticize the policies for different reasons.

I brought up trade and NAFTA specifically with Beto O'Rourke. Here is the third part of our conversation on 4 The Record.

NAFTA

O'Rourke has indicated in the past he wouldn't renegotiate NAFTA. Well, the president has and is trying to get Congress to go along.

Trump promises it would ensure more American jobs by shifting more automobile production to the United States.

It would also open Canadian dairy markets.

O'Rourke discussed what he thinks about the changes and how he would do it differently.

Big Tech

An issue I try to bring up with all the candidates that doesn't get a ton of attention in the campaign coverage relates to technology.

O'Rourke explained how he would approach the abuses by Big Tech and protecting data privacy.

$1 million penalty?

Congress has failed to take any real action on this subject.

The European Union has, and fines companies for violating data privacy $1 million for each instance.

O'Rourke told us what he thinks about the European model and if he would pursue it

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

