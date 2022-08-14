We ran out of time on 4 the Record to bring you all of our panel discussion.

Former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman discuss the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida.

“It’s totally unprecedented,” Bloom said. “It’s going be interesting to see how this plays out.”

“Looking at the severity of it – what was on the documents – will be vitally important,” Gayman said.

To hear what else they have to say on this topic, watch the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.