Off-year election not necessarily a harbinger for 2022

Republicans hope to parlay more wins after Virginia governor's race

Thanks for checking out this web extra!

We didn’t have time to bring you all of our panel discussion on 4 the Record this week.

Let’s pick it up with a look at last week’s election results.

Iowa held elections for cities and school boards; nothing in Illinois.

Republicans rejoice after Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat Terry McCauliffe to be Virginia’s next governor.

A Republican almost pulled off an upset in New Jersey’s race. And voters in Minneapolis rejected a proposal to defund the police.

Former Iowa State Rep. David Millage and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg share their thoughts about the issues, including parents’ roles in their children’s education.

“Schools need to be run by people who are educators, who are trained educators,” Rhomberg says.

“Parents need to be involved more in their children’s education,” says Millage.

Hear the rest of what they have to say in our web extra of 4 the Record.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.