O’Rourke commits to two-state solution in Israeli – Palestinian conflict

We ran out of time to bring you part of my conversation with Beto O’Rourke on 4 The Record that focused on foreign policy and specifically the United States’ role in the Middle East.

O’Rourke discussed what he thinks about deploying more troops to the Middle East as a way to counter Iran, how he would approach Afghanistan, if he would withdraw American troops and what an O’Rourke Administration would do to address the Israeli – Palestinian conflict that’s confounded Democratic and Republican administrations for decades.

Watch that discussion in the video above in a 4 The Record Web Extra.

