Outgoing Davenport mayor points to successes like Viking before leaving office

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch joined 4 The Record for a conversation before he leaves office. This is the second part of that interview.

Viking cruises announced it will make Davenport a stop on its trips along the Mississippi River.

This has been in the works since early in the mayor’s tenure.

Docking in Davenport will bring passengers directly into the city who could spend money in the community.

River cruises

The recent deal with Viking Cruises at the end of his administration has to feel good considering how long this has been in the works.

Klipsch explained what it took to make it happen, how much the city had to address the flooding concerns to reach the deal and how much pressure is on the city to prevent flooding so these tourists can access downtown.

Civil Rights Commission

It’s easy to make an argument the biggest controversy surrounding Klipsch’s administration involves the Civil Rights Commission.

He recently appointed four new commissioners to replace members whose terms are expiring.

Klipsch explained why he did this so late in his term rather than leave it up to the next mayor.

Question of the week

