Pandemic impact on Davenport budget unclear​

​Some businesses are open in the Quad Cities again, but they’re still a far cry from business as usual.​

I brought up that challenge with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson on this week’s 4 The Record.​

Here we are in this pandemic.​

Businesses are reopening in Iowa.

Matson discussed how he feels about that in terms of public safety, what challenges it presents for him considering that Iowa and Illinois are on different timelines for restarting their economies and what kind of hit Davenport is taking financially from the pandemic.

