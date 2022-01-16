Pandemic labor shortage adds complexity to pitching QC for big business investment

Technical skills like robot operators for Amazon will be in demand

We’re back with Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce President Paul Rumler, who discussed the impact of the labor shortage, salaries and other issues.

“There’s only so much government can do to impact the workforce shortage that’s happening,” Rumler says. “What we’re looking for from our state and federal governments is some level of certainty.”

Hear what else Rumler has to say in the video.

