Three pipeline projects in the works for Iowa

A whistleblower brings concerns to Congress about your security on social media.

The president makes a big re-commitment to fight cancer.

And a pipeline to transfer carbon dioxide from Iowa to Illinois generates concerns from environmentalists.

We talk about that this morning with a couple of former Iowa state representatives: Democrat Elesha Gayman and Republican David Millage.

“It’s clear from every resounding corner of everywhere that climate change is happening, and we’ve got to act now,” Gayman said. “We should have been acting quite aggressively several years ago.”

“This is going to displace 2.6 million vehicles on the road each year, from the sources I’ve been reading,” Millage said. “That’s a significant dent in air pollution.”

