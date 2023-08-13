Former VP says he's well-known but not known well

Host Jim Niedelman talks Presidential politics with former Vice President Mike Pence.

He was born and raised in Columbus, Indiana, and graduated from Hanover College with a degree in history.

He earned his law degree from Indiana University and went into private practice.

Mike Pence spent a few years as a conservative radio and TV talk-show host, then went on to spend decades in public office.

He lost a couple of races for Congress in 1988 and 1990, then served six terms in Congress for Indiana, moving on to become Indiana’s governor in 2013.

He was going to run for re-election when Donald Trump tabbed him to be his running mate, and he served as vice president of the United States.

Mike Pence became a lightning rod for criticism among Donald Trump loyalists when he allowed the official Electoral College vote to take place that declared Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential election.

He did it against Trump’s wishes.

Pence testified before a federal grand jury investigating the circumstances of Jan. 6 leading up to the invasion of the Capitol.

Legal analysts say he could be one of the key witnesses in Donald Trump’s trial on conspiracy charges.

Host Jim Niedelman had an extended interview with the former vice president during one of his campaign stops in Davenport.

“I’m well-known but I don’t think I’m known well,” Pence said. “I’m confident that when people get to know the Pences, we’re going to have more support.”

To hear what else Mike Pence has to say, click on the video.

