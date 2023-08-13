Republican Presidential candidate Mike Pence is unapologetic when it comes to his policies.

He certainly believes he would be the best nominee for his party despite the difficult circumstances.

Host Jim Niedelman picks up the conversation with the decision Pence made on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence is arguably the first Republican in a position of power to recognize or admit the last Presidential Election wasn’t rigged.

“I’d always hoped that the President would come around and see the error of his ways, to see that he’d been misled about the authority that I had. I had no right to overturn the election,” Pence said.

Hear what else Mike Pence has to say when you click on the video.

