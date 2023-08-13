Former VP believes that sets himself apart from other GOP candidates

Mike Pence needs to get more Republicans on his side to have any chance of winning the Presidential nomination.

He definitely needs to distinguish himself from the other candidates on the issues.

“On the issue of fiscal responsibility, quite frankly, Joe Biden’s policy is insolvency, but Donald Trump’s policy is identical to Joe Biden’s,” Pence said.

To hear what else Mike Pence has to say about topics such as abortion and Ukraine, click on the video.

