We check in on the Presidential race for the first time this campaign cycle. Five Republicans officially announced their candidacy so far, with hopes of removing Joe Biden from office.

The more familiar names are Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Less familiar are a couple of successful entrepreneurs: Perry Johnson and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Following the money tells an interesting story based on campaign finances reported to the federal election commission.

Donald Trump reports almost $14 million cash on hand at the end of March.

Nikki Haley has $4.1 million.

There’s no report from Asa Hutchinson.

Perry Johnson has $2 million.

Vivek Ramaswamy is at $9.4 million dollars.

Johnson was born in Dolton, Illinois, and now makes Michigan his home. He earned a bachelor’s degree in math from the University of Illinois.

Johnson made millions of dollars starting several companies. Two concentrate on certifying businesses to make sure their products meet industry quality standards.

Politically, Johnson has never held elected office. He ran for governor of Michigan last year but was thrown off the ballot before the primary when election officials determined he had thousands of invalid signatures on his candidate-filing petitions.

“4 the Record” host Jim NIedelman gets to know more about Johnson and his views.

“I do believe that I will get some noise and recognition,” said Johnson, adding “Frankly, I think the money I have is enough to survive the primary.”

Hear what else Johnson has to say when you click on the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.