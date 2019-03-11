Pete Buttigieg wants to be first mayor directly elected president

Fourteen! That's the number of Democrats now running for president.

This discussion focuses on a candidate different from the rest of the field in several ways.

"This is the only chance you'll ever get to vote for a Maltese-American, left-handed, Episcopalean, gay, war veteran, mayor, millennial."

Did you get that?

His name is Pete Buttigieg and he stood above the crowd in Davenport on Monday.

He's 37 years old and the youngest in the race for president.

The first millennial candidate.

Buttigieg graduated from Harvard with a degree in history and literature.



He earned a graduate degree from Oxford in philosophy, politics and economics as a Rhodes scholar.

He served with the Navy Reserve in Afghanistan.

Buttigieg went on to work in consulting for McKinsey and Company.

He's the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

He's had the job since 2011 and announced he won't seek a third term.



He lost in 2010 to be Indiana State Treasurer and lost in 2017 in a bid to chair the Democratic National Committee.

Buttigieg is the first openly gay candidate to run for president.

Forget that he has a last name that's pronounced nothing like it's spelled.

He brings some ideas to the table that are different than his Democratic counterparts.

I sat down with him earlier this week to talk about them.

There are a lot of firsts that go along with Buttigieg.

One is trying to be the first mayor to go directly to the White House.

South Bend is the 301st largest city in the country by population, about the same as Davenport.

So how does he think he's qualified to go from being the mayor there to the leader of the most powerful country on the planet? Buttigieg told us.

No mayor has ever gone directly from that office to the White House.

Only one became the party's nominee.

That was more than 200 years ago.

Buttigieg talked about why he thinks this can be different, especially with 14 in the race now and political heavyweights among them.

Buttigieg also said it's about the presidentcy, not an opportunity to win by losing and getting a cabinet position or vice presidential nod.

He considers himself a Progressive Democrat.

Bernie sanders, who he admires is a Democratic Socialist.

Buttigieg explained the difference.

He doesn't think the Democratic party should revert to a centrist platform to win in 2020 and explained to us why, considering the country is thought to be made up of people in the center.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

