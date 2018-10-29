Pipe bombs and other recent violence against politicians highlight divide

Here are some of the topics covered by our 4 The Record panel this week:

+ More than 7,000 migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador are slowly moving north through Mexico toward the U.S. border.

+ Threats of pipe bombs get sent to powerful Democrats. Two former presidents among them.

+ The Illinois governor's race sunk to a new low with a new ad from the incumbent, Bruce Rauner.



All of these things came up for discussion with former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat, and former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs on 4 The Record.

Illinois' governor's race



Incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner swung for the fences with a racy new campaign ad while trailing by more than 20 points in the polls.

Here it is:

"Repeat after me, I Mike Madigan take you JB Pritzker as my unlawful partner in destruction, to raise property taxes, corrupt government and bankrupt Illinois' future. Done deal! And, I JB Pritzker take you Mike Madigan to honor and obey 'til death do us part. Always have, always will. By the power vested in me, I now pronounce Illinois, Effed!"

Creative, unconventional and crude.



But what impact does an ad like this have? Schwiebert and Grubbs discuss what's happened to civil discourse.

Violence in politics

Violence and threats in politics reared its ugly head this week.

Crude pipe bombs were sent this week to the homes of former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schulz, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, former CIA director John Brennan, former Attorney General Eric Holder, billionaire liberal donor George Soros -- even actor Robert DeNiro and more.

One thing all of them have in common: They've been outspoken opponents of President Donald Trump.

An arrest in this case came Friday.

One thing that hasn't gotten a lot of attention is that Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley came forward this week saying he was the target of death threats along with fellow Senator Susan Collins regarding Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

We also can't forget the shooting during the Republican practice before the Congressional baseball game in June of last year that seriously injured Republican Congressman Steve Scalise and January 2011 when Democratic congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona was almost killed during an assassination attempt.

This can't continue.

Grubbs and Schwiebert try to sort out how we got here and how we get out of here.

Caravan

The migrant caravan of thousands of refugees from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador is moving north through Mexico seeking asylum in the United States to get away from the violence in their countries.



The Trump administration dispatched 800 active soldiers to the border to provide support to the 2,100 National Guard troops there with Homeland Security.

This seems like it could be on a path to a confrontation.

Schwiebert and Grubbs discussed how the United States should approach this and what the end game looks like to them.

