We have had a delicate and thoughtful conversation about police work – the jobs officers do are among the toughest on the planet. We cannot have a peaceful society without police but it’s difficult to comprehend what we saw in the video of Tyre Nichols, who was beaten by Memphis Police only to die days later.

We know five of the Memphis Police Officers investigators say were involved have been fired. Two more are on administrative leave.

Nichols became the latest name whose death brought negative attention to police.

His name is the latest in a list we’ve watched grow over the years. And it brings back the conversation of what can be done to keep it from happening again.

We had a serious policy discussion this morning with Chuck Wexler, the executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, a non-profit organization that researches policy issues and comes up with policy recommendations, and works with police departments directly to improve the way they do their jobs.

“The answer to fixing police is not to take resources away,” Wexler said. “The answer is to double down and invest, and get the best and the brightest and train them in a way that allows them to make good decisions.”

Hear what else Wexler has to say when you click on the video.

