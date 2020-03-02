Police use of force investigations delicate for Rock Island County state’s attorney candidates

Democratic nominees for Rock Island County State’s Attorney Herb Schultz and Dora Villarreal joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

Arguably the most important and sometimes delicate relationship prosecutors have is with law enforcement.

They try to put the bad guys they catch in prison.

Then there’s the flip side and criticism in cases where officers are called into question for going too far in terms of their use of lethal force.

That doesn’t always turn out to be lethal, but the standard as I understand it is that officers are justified if they “feel” their life is in danger.

It’s a reason given in cases when it’s not clear there’s any reason to have that fear.

These cases are often reviewed by prosecutors offices in adjoining jurisdictions and an overwhelming amount of the time prosecutors justify the actions.

There have been calls for reviewing the standard by Amnesty International and civil rights organizations.

Villarreal and Schultz addressed if the current standard is adequate, if there should be a review, how they approach these cases, and how to avoid having these cases erode the public trust in law enforcement.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

