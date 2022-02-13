Republican leadership in Washington DC is not exactly in sync when it comes to their thoughts about last year’s attack on the Capitol.

Iowa state lawmakers consider a Parents’ Bill of rights to give them more control over what’s taught in school. And Illinois is on track to end its mask mandate for most indoor settings.

We get to that with Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil.

Pritzker’s move is political, Mielke said. “It just goes to show that the fact that the mandate is being lifted, it’s not about the science, it’s about the politics,” he said.

“I don’t think the governor has been political in his decision making,” McNeil said. “He’s really followed, as much as you can, the science advisors.”

Hear what else they have to say about these topics in the video.

And we’d like to hear what you have to say, too, with our question of the week: What do you think about the Parents’ Bill of Rights proposed in Iowa that would require parents to give permission to teach so-called “obscene material?” Let us know at 4therecord@whbf.com.

