Host Jim Niedelman is back with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and Democratic political consultant Kevin Perkins.

They finish with the topic of the Supreme Court. Recent rulings include affirmative action, student loan forgiveness and religious liberties when it comes to a web designer denying service to a gay couple divide the country.

All six/three decisions, with six conservative justices and three liberal justices.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll this week found 53 percent of Americans think the justices base their opinions on their partisan political beliefs, while 33 percent think their decisions are based on the law, and 14 percent don’t know.

This poll seems to suggest the justices we expect to be impartial aren’t, in the eyes of Americans.

Niedelman asked how concerned our panelists are that the branch of the American government often considered the bedrock of democracy lacks that public confidence.

“This is a branch in government, it’s a check in government, and it’s inherently a political situation,” Kaufmann said. “If you’re going to call the six partisan, you’ve got to call the three partisan.”

“That’s the consequence of losing the 2016 election,” Jenkins said. “They’re eroding all of those civil liberties.”

To hear more of their thoughts, click on the video.

That brings us to our question of the week: What’s your opinion of the Supreme Court as a whole? Let us know what you think at 4therecord@amccray

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.