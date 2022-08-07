With our panel, we start by going forward … actually, to the Forward Party. It’s a third party with hopes of wrecking the hold the existing two-party system has on American government.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is the party’s co-chair along with Republican and former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman. The biggest change they want is ranked choice voting.

We’ll cover that, and more, with former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg.

“I think the deck might be stacked against them,” Rhomberg said. “I couldn’t think of a worse month than August to roll out a third party, prior to the midterms.”

“Our two-party system does work,” Mielke said. “A third party, I don’t think, is going to go anywhere.”

Click on the video to hear what else they have to say.

