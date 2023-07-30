This week, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy indicated Republicans could launch an impeachment inquiry into the President.

It would focus on financial misconduct claims – none of it ever proven – that the President and his son took millions of dollars from a Ukrainian energy company.

In fact, Attorney General William Barr, under the Trump administration, looked into it and found nothing to back it up.

Republicans still upset about the Donald Trump impeachments could see it as a way to get back at Democrats going into an election year.

Host Jim Niedelman returns with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom.

“An impeachment inquiry is not an impeachment vote,” Bloom said. “An inquiry would be appropriate.”

“I don’t see any Democrats standing up saying ‘Don’t investigate this,'” Gayman said.

