Power grab accusations go both ways on voting rights laws

Democrats try to push new voting rights legislation at the federal level while Republicans out-maneuver them in Congress and the state level and an Iowa District Court judge puts the kibosh on Iowa’s law that requires a 24-hour waiting period before getting an abortion.

We talked about those topics and more on this week’s 4 The Record with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Thom Hart and former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs.

Abortion ruling in Iowa

District Judge Mitchell Turner permanently blocked the law that forces women to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion.

The judge claims the law violated a state supreme court decision from 2018 that preserves abortion rights.

Iowa’s recent anti-abortion legislation is part of a national strategy by Republican-controlled states.

Governor Kim Reynolds promises to appeal the decision.

This is the type of case that could eventually make it to the U.S. Supreme Court where there is a 6-3 conservative majority now.

Justices already agreed to hear an abortion case next term from Mississippi where that state bans most abortions after 15 weeks.

Grubbs and Hart discussed the likelihood the high court essentially bans the right to abortion and overturns Roe v. Wade almost 50 years after that decision.

Voting rights and election control

It’s been a contentious issue for seven months now.

This year, states controlled by Republicans either adopted or are considering legislation that Democrats say would limit voting access.

Democrats in Congress are trying to counter that with federal legislation to override it.

Last week a Republican filibuster kept it from coming up for debate.

Republicans are pushing for limits to voting by mail, voter ID, fewer early voting days and fewer ballot drop boxes — in some cases one box per county.

They argue it’s for states rights.

Democrats in Congress want to establish automatic voter registration, stop purging registered voters, end gerrymandering and expand early voting.

Republicans call the Democrats’ national proposal a power grab.

Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, a Democrat, agreed on Twitter that it’s a power grab, calling it “grabbing power back for the people.”

Most of the Democrats’ proposals essentially restore the Voting Rights Act.

There used to be a time when Republicans voted unanimously in favor of it.

Hart and Grubbs addressed what happened to the idea of power to the people and how we could get back to that.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.