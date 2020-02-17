Presidential interference questions surrounding DOJ latest partisan divide

Here are some of the topics this week’s 4 The Record panel tackled:

+ It could be a while before the Democrats know who their nominee for president will be.

+ More waves for the current president after a shakeup in the Department of Justice.

+ The budget submitted from the Trump administration is sure to bring another partisan fight.

Former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat, and Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke joined 4 The Record.

Budget

The Trump administration submitted a $4.8 trillion spending plan to the Congress.

It proposes spending increases for Homeland Security by 3 percent, a 12-percent increase for NASA with goals of going back to the moon, Veterans Affairs sees a 13 percent hike and a slight increase for the Pentagon.

Critics on the left point to cuts to safety net programs like Medicaid and the children’s health insurance program.

It cuts EPA spending by more than 26 percent, the Department of Education by 8 percent and Health and Human Services by 9 percent — key components there are the National Institutes of Health and the CDC at a time when controlling the coronavirus is a priority.

President Donald Trump promised to eliminate the government’s debt by the time he leaves office in 2025.

It’s grown by $3 trillion under his watch so far.

The Washington Post reports the budget would add another $5 trillion over the next decade.

Republicans in Congress have shied away from a lot of the spending cuts proposed so far.

Schwiebert and Mielke discussed the impact of cuts to Medicaid, children’s insurance, the EPA and the rest versus the increases to Homeland Security and NASA.

Department of Justice

There was major upheaval in the Department of Justice this week surrounding the federal prosecution of Donald Trump ally Roger Stone.

Stone’s awaiting sentencing for obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Prosecutors recommended a tough 7-9 year sentence.

A reversal from the DOJ this week asked for a much lighter punishment.

Four prosecutors who had been working closely on the case withdrew from it.

One of them quit DOJ altogether.

A fifth prosecutor on tap for a big promotion to the treasury department resigned from the administration after the president removed her nomination.

This is the same branch of DOJ handling the Michael Flynn prosecution and sentencing as well.

The Department of Justice is supposed to be independent of the president’s influence.

This raises concerns that the opposite is happening.

Attorney General William Barr says the president didn’t interfere, but criticized the president for his activity on Twitter.

All of this comes after the president fired two of the witnesses in the impeachment investigation.

The president is allowed to fire people.

Mielke and Schwiebert addressed if any of this is a problem.

Presidential race

It’s not March Madness but we are down to the Elite Eight.

Eight Democrats still in the race for president after the New Hampshire Primary prompted Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet and Deval Patrick to end their campaigns.

The faces here are vying for the all important delegates needed to win their party’s nomination.

Here’s the delegate count as it stands now after Iowa and New Hampshire.

It takes 1991 delegates to win on the first ballot.

Only 65 delegates were awarded of the almost 4,000 up for grabs.

Pete Buttigieg with 23 and Bernie Sanders 21 lead the pack, followed by Elizabeth Warren with eight, Amy Klobuchar seven, and Joe Biden six.

Nevada goes next, then South Carolina.

They’re followed by 14 states on Super Tuesday with more than 1,300 delegates being allocated then.

Schwiebert and Mielke talked about how much clearer they think the race will be by then, what credence they give to the talk that there’s a real chance for a brokered convention this year and if they think this is good for whoever becomes the nominee.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.



