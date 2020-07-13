Pritzker has no backup plan if ‘fair tax’ plan fails at the ballot box

Illinois governor put up more than $50 million of his own cash to support Constitutional Amendment

Thanks for clicking on this web extra from my conversation with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

We’ve seen the governor spend a lot of his time focused on the pandemic in recent months and for good reason.

But he’s also very focused on November.

Pritzker is trying to live up to his biggest campaign promise to get rid of the flat income tax in Illinois.

He maintains it’s a vital source of new revenue for the state that could bring $3 billion a year of new money.

Pritzker put up more than $50 million of his own money to a committee supporting the ballot measure.

Pritzker addressed opponents who argue the rates proposed will be subject to change in the future and could hurt the middle class in the long run, what happens if it doesn’t pass and how Illinois can recover financially.

