Pritzker on pandemic decisions: ‘I’m concerned every day’

We’ve seen a public health crisis and an economic crisis play out together over the last few months.

Neither shows any clear signs of subsiding in the immediate future.

Our view living on the border of Iowa and Illinois provides some perspective on the different approaches and outcomes in the two states.

Iowa and Illinois are on somewhat different trajectories.

Iowa’s current number of almost 9.5 percent of the people testing positive is above the recommended 5 percent rate from the World Health Organization.

The state’s rolling seven-day average of 443 new cases isn’t far off its peak in May of 559.

Compare that to Illinois.

The positivity rate of 2.7 percent is below the recommended level.

It’s seven-day rolling average of 788 new cases is far lower than its peak of more than 2,500 cases in May.

Illinois does have a higher death rate per capita than Iowa.

One takeaway from that is Illinois is further along when it comes to flattening the curve.

That didn’t come without some consequences.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker took a longer approach to restart his state’s economy.

I had a conversation about that with the governor on this week’s 4 The Record.

It seems almost every state is seeing some kind of uptick in cases of the coronavirus.

California, Texas and Florida among the most serious. Illinois to a much lesser extent.

Pritzker addressed how confident he is that Illinois has this under control or is on the right path to get this under control, how much he worries whether he’s made the right decision about loosening the restrictions on business activity and what concerns he has that he might need to reverse course like we’re seeing in some other states where cases have surged.

He also shared how often he gets tested.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

