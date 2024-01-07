President Joe Biden’s re-election prospects seem to get tougher with possible defections from traditional Democratic supporters.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says summer meal programs for kids from low-income families in Iowa will go away this year.

Meanwhile, in Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker faces a real challenge to keep the state budget surplus from turning into a deficit.

Host Jim Niedelman gets into all of that with Democratic political consultant Kevin Perkins and former Iowa State Rep. David Millage, a Republican.

“This is a $40-a-month debit card essentially given … to kids, basically,” Millage said. “They can use it to purchase junk food, snack food, and it’s not nutritious food.”

“I just think it’s a reprehensible decision,” Perkins said. “Take care of childhood obesity in another way.”

