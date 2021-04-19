Privacy vs. public health at center of vaccine passport debate

A Supreme Court ruling could change the media landscape more than what we’ve already seen in recent years in terms of consolidation.

The push to vaccinate against COVID-19 raises questions about whether people should carry proof they got the shots and qualified immunity for police comes under pressure in Illinois.

All things we’ll talk about this morning with former Iowa state representative David Millage, a Republican, and former AFSCME Local 46 President Gregg Johnson, a Democrat.

Qualified immunity for police

This provision protects police officers from civil litigation for things like using excessive force and deadly force.

The legislation comes from State Representative Curtis Tarver, who himself talks about being pulled over for a traffic stop and wound up being handcuffed for hours after telling police he had a gun and a permit to carry.

We know of several highly publicized cases of black men and women killed at the hands of police.

The issue of qualified immunity is highly divisive.

Johnson and Millage discussed what can be done to keep these types of things from happening and if eliminating or changing qualified immunity is an answer.

Proof of vaccination

More Americans are being vaccinated against COVID-19 by the day.

That goes for both Illinois and Iowa.

There’s a call among some for vaccination passports in order for people to travel or be allowed into potentially crowded venues.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is on the record saying she opposes the idea.

This brings privacy issues into play.

It’s important to note that people who file for an immigrant visa into the United States must prove they’ve been vaccinated against mumps, measles, polio and other diseases.

Millage and Johnson shared if they have a problem with vaccination passports and when they think public health trumps privacy.

FCC changes

There’s a piece of news i think a lot of people missed at the beginning of the month.

The Supreme Court decided that it’s OK for the Federal Communications Commission to ease the rules that limit media ownership.

This was a unanimous decision.

The FCC under the Trump administration voted to get rid of the ban on cross ownership of a newspaper and a television station in the same market and make it easier for companies to buy more TV stations in the same market.

A lower court blocked the FCC’s decision.

The Supreme Court overturned that.

The concern opponents have is this could lead to more media consolidation and limit choices.

The current FCC is evenly divided, but will eventually be a Democratic majority once President Biden nominates a commissioner who’s confirmed by the Senate.

It’s possible that the future makeup of the FCC could rescind the rule, but that pendulum swings.

Johnson and Millage addressed how they see the ramifications of the Supreme Court decision.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.