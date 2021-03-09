Private gun sales could avoid background checks under Iowa proposal

No permit would be required either in latest gun legislation

Illinois’ new Speaker of the House has his own ideas for drawing district maps and Iowa state lawmakers consider changes to the gun law that could get around background checks.

We talked about that this week with Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and Scott County Republican Party Vice Chair Rob Edel.

Iowa

The new gun legislation in Iowa would open the door to avoid background checks and needing permits to buy guns in a specific circumstance.

That is for gun sales involving private parties.

No background check required.

No permit to buy a gun required.

The private seller could be fined or do prison time if he or she knows or reasonably should know the person on the other end of the transaction can’t legally own a gun.

Gayman and Edel discussed how this keeps guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them and what the reason for this is when most Americans support more background checks.

Illinois

Illinois’ new Speaker of the House gave an interesting answer recently when asked about redistricting reform.

Columnist Rich Miller wrote about it in the Chicago Sun-Times.

Speaker Chris Welch addressed the idea of fair maps.

Welch indicated that district maps need to show the state’s diversity.

Diversity that can show up in government representation as a result.

Edel and Gayman addressed what should be considered a fair map and how much diversity needs to be taken into account.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

