We’re back with Glenn Hurst, candidate for the U. S. Senate in Iowa.

He supports Medicare for all in a single-payer system.

Abby Finkenauer agrees that health care is a right, but supports a public option rather than a full endorsement of single payer.

Michael Franken believes in single payer, but says he thinks opening the Veterans’ Health Administration to every American is the way to go.

“In the end, what we see is Medicaid going away, the VA system rolling into Medicare, and a Medicare system that now just expands from where it’s at …. to include vision, dental, hearing and mental-health care,” Hurst said.

Heart what else he has to say in the video.

