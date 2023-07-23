Iowa one of 24 states that doesn't allow them

There are still questions about how and when Democrats in Iowa will hold their caucuses.

Is it time for statewide referendums in Iowa?

Host Jim NIedelman gets into both topics in more detail with Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart and former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs.

“In the legislative process, because it’s easily influenced by lobbyists and individual legislators, I like the idea of having a way that citizens can go around that process,” Grubbs said.

“It just tells us that we need to do a better job on certain issues,” Hart said.

