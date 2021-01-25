Prospect of Trump third party dismissed by Scott County GOP leader

Potential Trump Party could make for delicate balance among Democrats and Republicans in impeachment trial

Prospects of preventing Donald Trump from holding elected office again or the former president launching a third party present a new challenge for Republicans, while President Joe Biden’s inauguration has him already taking steps to undo some of the work of his predecessor.

Plus, Illinois’ criminal justice reform bill highlights division in the state.

All things we talked about this week on 4 The Record with former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat, and Jeanita McNulty, the vice chair of the Scott County Republican Party.

Illinois legislation

The bill cleared the state House and Senate and is on the governor’s desk.

It would end cash bail, ban chokeholds by police, make it easier to fire officers for poor performance and prevent police agencies from acquiring military equipment, among other things.

It does not eliminate qualified immunity for police — a clause that protects officers from being sued.

Iowa enacted similar legislation last year that bans chokeholds in most situations…

and prevents police officers who were fired for misconduct from being hired by other departments.

Cash bail remains.So does qualified immunity.

Vocal criticism in Illinois comes from law enforcement agencies who don’t like the end of cash bail and for not being included in the negotiations.

Schwiebert and McNulty weighed if Illinois is doing too much too soon.

Executive orders

Joe Biden now calls 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue home.

The president signed 15 executive orders on his first day in office alone, a lot of them reversing actions made by former President Donald Trump, like ending the Muslim travel ban, rejoining the World Health Organization and recommitting the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement.

This isn’t a new thing. President Trump did this before him, as did Barack Obama, George W. Bush and so on.

McNulty and Schwiebert addressed how we can advance as a country if so much time is spent on undoing what the other party did when it was in power.

New party?

President Trump is out of office, but he might not be out of politics.

The Wall Street Journal reports Trump is now considering starting a new political party.

This while he faces an impeachment trial in the Senate and a possible vote that could ban him from holding elected office in the future.

There’s a delicate line to be walked here for Democrats and Republicans.

Let’s be honest first: Any party he starts will be named after him.

Schwiebert and McNulty discussed how a possible Trump Party would create a catch-22 situation for both parties when it comes to a Senate trial and possibly preventing him from holding office.

Question of the week