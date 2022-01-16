QC Chamber president: Amazon will change how QC sees itself

This new year brings with it a challenging dynamic when it comes to promoting the local economy.

A second full year of the pandemic, inflation and overall uncertainty makes for a delicate situation.

One of the biggest wins for the Quad Cities economy in 2021 came when Amazon committed to building a new distribution center in north Davenport. Construction is taking shape on the facility that will bring a thousand new jobs. Amazon plans to have it running this spring.

All systems are go back at John Deere. Of course one of the big takeaways from 2021 for the company will be the strike of more than 10,000 members of the United Auto Workers. It went on for five weeks.

Union members gave the OK to a new contract in November that gave them an immediate 10 percent raise and an $8,500 signing bonus.

About three weeks later, Deere gave its non-union employees an 8% raise.

We finished the year with the completion of the biggest infrastructure project in Quad Cities history.

We talk about the prospects for the area this year given those circumstances with Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce President Paul Rumler.

“I think you’re going to see Amazon really change the dynamics of how the Quad Cities sees itself,” Rumler says. “… I think we should ride the coattails of that to go tell other companies why they should be here, too.”

He also addresses other issues in the video.

