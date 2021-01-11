QC International Airport director expects to restore lost service routes after pandemic

Quad City International Airport Executive Director Ben Leischner joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of our conversation.

The challenge when he took the job was to try to expand the airlines that serve the airport.

Leischner discussed to what extent his approach is now more one of trying to preserve operations rather than expansion.

The airport’s limited taxing authority has existed for years.

Expanding that jurisdiction hasn’t succeeded yet.

Local governments have seen their revenues fall dramatically in the pandemic.

Leischner explained how their financial problems change what they’re able to contribute to the airport and if he is still trying to expand to the tax base to all Rock Island County townships

We talked in the past about the significant passenger base that comes from Iowa — more than half, in fact.

Yet, Scott County doesn’t contribute tax revenue to the airport.

The Chamber of Commerce leadership thinks it should.

Leischner talked about making inroads there and if he thinks it will happen.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.