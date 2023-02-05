Congress established debt ceiling almost 50 years after 14th Amendment guaranteed all U.S. debt will be paid

Congress has four months to keep the country from defaulting on its debt by raising the debt ceiling.

Iowa lawmakers plan to change a property tax calculation that some local governments don’t like. And Illinois state lawmakers got a raise along with statewide office holders.

We’ll get to that this morning with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat.

“I would not be in favor of this (the raise,)” Schwiebert said. “Doing pay raises just gives a bad message for elected officials.”

“This is just not justifiable on multiple levels,” Kaufmann said. “And I say that as a former legislator.”

