Rabine confident he can make up financial gap in governor’s fundraising race

We revisit the Illinois race for governor.

It’s already a fairly large field that still could grow. Six Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination for the chance to challenge incumbent JB Pritzker.

Former State Sen. Paul Schimpf

Current State Sen. Darren Bailey

Cheryl Erickson

Christopher Roper

Jesse Sullivan

Gary Rabine.

Here’s how the race breaks down when we follow the money. This is the cash they reported on hand at the end of the second quarter:

Schimpf at $116,000.

Bailey is at almost $500,000.

Erickson entered the race in the third quarter and hasn’t filed a financial report yet.

Roper has less than $300.

Sullivan also got in late but already reported donations of almost $11 million to dominate the cash race.

Rabine has close to $300,000.

GARY RABINE

He was born in north Chicago and lives in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg today.

Rabine didn’t go to college, but that didn’t stop him from being a successful entrepreneur. He owns a company called the Rabine Group, a paving business that claims to lay more concrete and asphalt parking lots than any other company in the country.

He’s never held elected office before and is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump.

A field of six candidates that could still grow will make for a contentious Republican primary next June. It figures to get very expensive along the way.

Republicans who don’t have the millions of dollars that Jesse Sullivan has in his campaign war chest hope to deliver their message efficiently.

One of Rabine’s concerns is public safety “where we allow our police to enforce the law.”

Rabine talks about what else makes him stand out from the other candidates.

Watch the video above to hear everything Rabine has to say.

