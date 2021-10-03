Rabine doesn’t overtly encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

4 The Record

Illinois gubernatorial hopeful doesn't see it as his place to tell people what to do

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re back with Illinois gubernatorial candidate Gary Rabine, a businessman who’s never held political office. The same is true for the current governor and Republican Bruce Rauner before him.

“I’m invested in the state in a big way,” Rabine says. “I’ve built my businesses from the ground up, starting from nothing.”

Rabine discuses his views on business, the COVID-19 pandemic and why he thinks vaccinations should be optional.

Watch the video to see our entire discussion with Rabine. 

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you.  It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories