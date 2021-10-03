Rabine doesn’t overtly encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

Illinois gubernatorial hopeful doesn't see it as his place to tell people what to do

We’re back with Illinois gubernatorial candidate Gary Rabine, a businessman who’s never held political office. The same is true for the current governor and Republican Bruce Rauner before him.

“I’m invested in the state in a big way,” Rabine says. “I’ve built my businesses from the ground up, starting from nothing.”

Rabine discuses his views on business, the COVID-19 pandemic and why he thinks vaccinations should be optional.

Watch the video to see our entire discussion with Rabine.

