Republicans in Iowa will be the first in the nation Monday to weigh in on the Presidential race in which seven candidates remain.

Four have gotten the most attention and are the only ones showing any significant strength in the polls.

Host Jim Niedelman talks with political outsider Vivek Ramaswamy, who was born and raised in the area of Cincinnati, Ohio.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Harvard University. While there he became president of the Harvard Political Union. Ramaswamy went on to earn his law degree from Yale University.

He is a career entrepreneur and investor. He started by co-founding a company called Campus Venture Network. It put out a private social networking website geared toward college students interested in starting their own business.

Later he worked for the QVT Financial hedge fund. Ramaswamy climbed the ladder to partner and focused on biotechnology investments.

He then launched the biotech firm Roivant Sciences. The business put an emphasis on buying patents for drugs from big pharmaceutical companies and finishing the process to introduce them to the health care world.

After that, Ramaswamy co-founded Strive Asset Management in Ohio. It’s an asset management firm that claims to be “anti-woke” and classifies its investment funds that oppose environmental, social, and governance issues.

Here’s how the money breaks down for the most well-financed campaigns. This is how much cash they had in their campaign accounts on Sept. 30, based on their filings with the Federal Election Commission:

Donald Trump with more than $37.5 million.

Ron DeSantis, more than $12 million.

Nikki Haley with $11.5 million.

Vivek Ramaswamy reported $4.2 million.

However, he spent more than $22 million in the first nine months of the year. Only Donald Trump spent more in that period at about $23 million. And Ramaswamy is financing his own campaign.

Four polls conducted in Iowa so far in January show the candidates with varying support: Trump above 50 percent in all of them, Haley as high as 22 percent in one poll. DeSantis as low as 13 and as high as 18 percent and Ramaswamy’s best showing in the polls at 10 percent.

Host Jim Niedelman sat down with Ramaswamy on the back of his campaign bus before a campaign event in DeWitt last week.

“What I’m bringing is the experience as an outsider that this country requires,” he said. “I’m leading us in a new direction.”

To hear more of what the candidate has to say, click on the video.