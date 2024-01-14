At the end of their conversation, host Jim Niedelman and Presidential candidate discuss a lighter topic: Music.
Hear what Ramaswamy thinks a riff on a song by the King of Rock and Roll when you click on the video.
by: Linda Cook, Jim Niedelman
Posted:
Updated:
Lighthearted moment with Republican presidential candidate
by: Linda Cook, Jim Niedelman
Posted:
Updated:
At the end of their conversation, host Jim Niedelman and Presidential candidate discuss a lighter topic: Music.
Hear what Ramaswamy thinks a riff on a song by the King of Rock and Roll when you click on the video.