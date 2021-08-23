Ras Smith confident he can work with GOP majority if Iowa governor

Democrat would be youngest governor in Iowa history

It might seem hard to believe, but we are in the early stages of another campaign cycle.

Highly competitive races are expected next year in U.S. Senate races for Illinois and Iowa, as well as for governor of Illinois and Iowa.

Two Democrats in Iowa already hit the ground running for next year’s governor’s race.

Deidre DeJear and Ras Smith launched their campaigns.

Iowa’s primary is June 7.

We got to know Smith a little better on this week’s 4 The Record.

He’s born and raised in Waterloo, Iowa, a University of Northern Iowa graduate with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science.

He went back to UNI for a master’s degree in leisure, youth and human services.

He’s been a coach at the high school level and a consultant for a non-profit geared toward eliminating barriers in education.

He was elected to Iowa’s House of Representatives in 2016, a position he still holds today.

It will be an uphill climb for whoever wins the Democratic primary next June trying to be Iowa’s next governor.

Kim Reynolds hasn’t officially announced her plans to run for re-election.

Both Democrats in the race so far think they’ve got the right stuff to do it.

Smith talked about some of the challenges he faces in this election.

He’d be the youngest governor in Iowa history if elected — 35 on Inauguration Day.

Terry Branstad was 36, so it’s not that far off.

Smith addressed what he would say to people who think Iowa’s too old school for someone that young today.

We’ve seen Republicans dominate the big statewide races in recent years for governor and the U.S. Senate specifically.

The races haven’t been that close. Republicans control both branches of the state legislature.

Smith talked about what it will take for a Democrat to win the race for governor and how he would get anything done if that stays the same.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.