Ras Smith has no plans to reverse Iowa GOP tax cuts

Thanks for checking out this web extra from my interview with Iowa State Representative Ras Smith about his run for governor.
One issue we didn’t get to bring to you on 4 The Record is how he would approach taxes.
Republicans in control of the state legislature for the last two sessions passed sweeping income tax reform.
Smith addressed if he would let that stand or try to change it — and if so, what changes he would make.
Watch the entire conversation in the video above.
