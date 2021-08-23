Ras Smith says Iowa governor mismanaged pandemic by stripping local control

Iowa gubernatorial candidate Ras Smith joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the second part of that interview.

Right now, Smith only has one opponent in the Democratic primary.

She’s only slightly older than him. Her background is in business.

His career prior to politics involves being a strength and conditioning coach as well as a counselor with a non-profit to help at-risk kids stay in school.

A lot of elections are about the economy.

Smith addressed how he would make the case that he’s a better choice for his party’s nomination than his opponent when it comes to guiding the state’s economy.

There’s no issue bigger in Iowa and the rest of the country the last year and a half than the pandemic.

Iowa’s economy rebounded faster than other states.

People give Governor Kim Reynolds a lot of credit for that by reopening the state’s economy faster than a lot of other states.

Smith shared what he would do differently to guide Iowa through the pandemic.

Smith voted for a bill that bans COVID-19 vaccine passports.

Proof of vaccines are required for mumps, measles and rubella for example.

Smith explained why he voted this way.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.