Rawson pushes rethinking Davenport’s long-term flood plan

Mayoral candidate says protection areas need to be prioritized

Davenport mayoral candidate Rita Rawson joined 4 The Record this week. This is the third part of that conversation.

Flooding

One issue that got a lot of attention this year is the flooding and whether Davenport should now build a floodwall.

Here’s part of what Rawson said about it during one of the debates:

“I think in the long term we absolutely need to rethink our entire flood plan probably for a crest that’s much higher than what we’re looking at now. Probably 28 feet.”

She indicated in the larger part of her answer that she doesn’t support a flood wall.

Rawson told us why not, if money is the biggest deterrent, why issuing bonds and applying for federal grants is not an option, and why a floodwall doesn’t pay for itself in time when you eliminate the economic losses.

She also mentioned she’d like to rethink Davenport’s flood plan, what that means and what changes she thinks need to be made.

Rawson also addressed if Davenport needs to do more to assure the downtown businesses they won’t see anything like the flood of 2019 again.

Riverfront Improvement Commission

Rawson has served on the Riverfront Improvement Commission.

We often hear the riverfront is Davenport’s greatest asset.

It suffered greatly from the flood.

Le Claire Park was a mess.

Rawson discussed what she would do to ensure the riverfront lives up to being that asset, if the riverfront need more attractions, businesses, restaurants — or even a riverwalk like San Antonio.

Question of the week

What do you think the priorities of Davenport's next mayor should be and why? It's our 4 the Record Question of the Week. #4therecord Jim Niedelman – Local 4 News Anchor Posted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Sunday, October 13, 2019

